CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark Sells 7,513 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

CVS traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,082,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,965,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

