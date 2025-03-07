Destination Wealth Management Acquires 2,176 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

