Destination Wealth Management Acquires 644 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

