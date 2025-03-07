Destination Wealth Management Sells 5,235 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

