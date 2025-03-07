Digital Media Stocks To Research – March 7th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that focus on producing, distributing, or facilitating access to digital content and platforms. These stocks often include firms involved in online streaming, social media, digital advertising, and other internet-based services, representing industries that capitalize on digital technology and consumer trends in media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $140.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,396,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.29. 1,009,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.51 and its 200-day moving average is $488.46. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,368. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Further Reading