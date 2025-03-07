Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.91, but opened at $44.93. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 1,229,048 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 248,230 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 113,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

