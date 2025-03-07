Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.11 and last traded at $92.59. Approximately 388,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 680,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.81.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.85.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.