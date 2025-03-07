Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 844,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 341,490 shares.The stock last traded at $153.39 and had previously closed at $153.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $182.93.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

