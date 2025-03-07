E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 394,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,337,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,664.50. This represents a 30.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

