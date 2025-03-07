E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

