Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $526.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.58 and its 200-day moving average is $538.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

