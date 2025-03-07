Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Acquires $15,096.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Debra Bennethum bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,096.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 5,600,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 230,259 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

