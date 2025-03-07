Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1198 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 26.3% increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:GMVHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,108. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

