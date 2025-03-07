Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Entravision Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 1,392,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,405. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

