EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

