Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.0% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,143,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $355.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day moving average of $388.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

