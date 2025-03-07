Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.