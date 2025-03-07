First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 25,723 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $92.71.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $899,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

