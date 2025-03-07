First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 25,723 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $92.71.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
