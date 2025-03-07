First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 25,723 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $92.71.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $899,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

