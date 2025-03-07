Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 38,266,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 80,041,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the period. NCP Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

