Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Insider Purchases £50,000.06 in Stock

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Gavey purchased 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.06 ($64,433.07).

Foresight Group Stock Up 3.5 %

FSG traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 386 ($4.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,599. Foresight Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.99 ($7.02). The company has a market cap of £443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.81.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

