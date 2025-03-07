Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.72 and last traded at $105.09. 1,321,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,823,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

