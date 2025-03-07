Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 581,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 177,854 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

