Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.88 and last traded at $95.11. 166,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,134,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 391.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

