Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 603,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 132,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

