Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.26, but opened at $51.00. Genpact shares last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 284,401 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on G

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.