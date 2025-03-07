George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$59,687.50 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total value of C$59,687.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$224.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$174.30 and a 1-year high of C$239.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$251.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on WN

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.