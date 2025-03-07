George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$59,687.50 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total value of C$59,687.50.
Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$224.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$174.30 and a 1-year high of C$239.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
