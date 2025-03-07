Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.17, with a volume of 219336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

