Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 347110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.1 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 178,973 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $33,486,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.