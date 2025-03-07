Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $461.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.18 and a 200 day moving average of $522.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

