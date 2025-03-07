HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,669. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

