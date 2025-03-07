Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 80193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Holcim Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

