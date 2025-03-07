IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $19.56. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 16,109 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 590,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

