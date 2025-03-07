Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.