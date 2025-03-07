Inceptionr LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 315.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,791,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 462,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,200 shares of company stock worth $40,206,950. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

