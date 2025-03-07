Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 6,071.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $36,039,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,697,000 after buying an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 1,606.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after buying an additional 1,369,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

