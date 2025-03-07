Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,088,274.04. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total transaction of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total value of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $2,108,842.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $1,996,537.60.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.86. 3,872,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.09. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

