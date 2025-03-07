Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,087.94. This trade represents a 74.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. 31,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

