Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 8,373 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 8,373 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $862,000.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,815.20. This represents a 30.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Doug Jones sold 7,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $813,107.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Doug Jones sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $61,224.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Doug Jones sold 23,229 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $2,357,975.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 256,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

