iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $575.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.43 and a 200-day moving average of $588.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

