iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,030. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

