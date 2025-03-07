Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

