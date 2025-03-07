Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,718.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ANF opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $79.77 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

