JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 2.7% increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

JD.com has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JD.com to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,039,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. JD.com has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

