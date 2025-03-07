JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 86,801 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares in the company, valued at $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 1,209,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 764,645 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

