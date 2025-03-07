K2 Financial Inc. Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

