K2 Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 156,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

