KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. 22,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,053. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

