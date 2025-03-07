Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.34. 9,958,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 7,423,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $12,773,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $8,778,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

