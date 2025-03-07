Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) VP Sells $248,652.24 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.0 %

LNW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. 795,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

