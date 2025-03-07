Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,695.97 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,879.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,643.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.